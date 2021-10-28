Leading progressive lawmaker says need to see text on Biden spending plan

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Progressive U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal said she needed to see what was in the spending bill before House progressives could back it and that her understanding was the plan would cost between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion.

"My understanding is that the framework is very general. So let's turn it into legislative text," Jayapal said as she headed into a Capitol Hill meeting with President Joe Biden. "We just have to see what's in it because it's very general right now."

