At least 4 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school, suspect in custody -report

Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least four people were injured in a shooting inside a high school in Oxford, Michigan, a local television station said, citing the Oakland County sheriff.

Oxford High School was placed on lockdown because of an active emergency at the school, the report by a Fox affiliate said, adding that a suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

