At least four killed, including suspect, in New Mexico shooting
May 15 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and multiple injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, where a suspected gunman was killed, police said on Monday.
Two police officers were shot in an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect was killed, Farmington Police said in a statement.
Multiple civilian victims were taken to local hospitals, police said, after the shooting in a residential area of the city of around 46,000 in northwest New Mexico.
Reporting By Ayyub Rami and Andrew Hay
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.