United StatesLiz Cheney will run again despite ouster from Republican leadership-source

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will seek re-election in 2022 despite being ousted from the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a source said.

The House Republican caucus voted to remove Cheney from their No. 3 leadership spot after she persistently criticized former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through election fraud.

"We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution," Cheney said after the House Republicans' vote.

