United States

Los Angeles County school officials vote to require vaccines for students aged 12 and over

1 minute read

Mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines as students return to in-person classes in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County school officials voted unanimously on Thursday to order COVID-19 inoculations for all students aged 12 and over, becoming the largest school district in the United States to take that action.

School board members voted 6-0 to mandate COVID shots for its 600,000 students over the objection of several parents who said they were concerned about the safety of vaccines and should have the right to make that decision for their children.

