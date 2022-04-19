Louisiana Air Force base reports injuries after natgas well explosion

April 19 (Reuters) - The Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana reported injuries from an explosion at a natural gas well on the East Reservation of the base on Tuesday.

Base Emergency Response Personnel responded to the incident at about 11:40 a.m., the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

"Although injuries have been reported, there are no further details at this time," it said, adding the cause of the incident was being investigated.

