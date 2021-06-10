Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Louisiana police probing unit involved in Ronald Greene case for excessive force, racism- AP

2 minute read

The Louisiana State Police unit involved in the deadly May 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene is under investigation over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The unit is being investigated by a secret internal panel that was set up in response to the death of Greene, 49, and three other cases of stopping Black men, AP reported, citing four people familiar with the panel's existence.

Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The seven-member panel investigating the unit has begun to review thousands of bodycam videos from the past two years involving a dozen troopers, at least four of whom were involved in Greene's arrest, the report said. No troopers have been charged in Greene's arrest.

It added that investigators were looking for signs of excessive force, examining whether troopers showed racist tendencies and whether they used means to hide evidence.

Greene's death further fueled a national debate over police brutality, especially against Black men, after police bodycam video showed officers punching and dragging him. One officer shocked him with a stun gun.

Footage also showed Greene leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing his car. An autopsy showed that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system and suffered multiple injuries from the crash as well as injuries from a physical struggle.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · June 9, 2021 · 10:09 PM UTCU.S. senators push for infrastructure plan that avoids tax hikes

A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, though some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats fretted that such an approach on infrastructure legislation would fail.

United StatesAnalysis: Biden ambitions on infrastructure, voting, guns hit Washington buzz saw
United StatesEx-White House lawyer was 'perturbed' by Trump effort to halt Russia probe -transcript
United StatesPolice did not disperse protesters so Trump could hold photo op, U.S. watchdog finds
United StatesWarren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats ‘head on’