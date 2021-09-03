Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Louisiana refineries begin coming back to life after Ida

By
2 minute read

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - At least three refineries in Louisiana were starting on Friday to get some power supplies that would enable them to consider restarting operations five days after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Nine refineries were knocked offline by Ida's winds and power losses. The state's largest utility, Entergy Corp (ETR.N), has restored power to about a quarter of affected customers, it said on Friday.

Three crude oil refineries near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have begun restarts since being idled by Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Department of Energy said Friday.

The largest, Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 520,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge complex, began preparations earlier and on Thursday said it was restarting oil processing.

The DOE directed 1.5 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve be provided to Exxon to help alleviate regional fuel shortages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Two other refineries, Placid Refining's 75,000-bpd Port Allen refinery and Delek US Holdings' (DK.N) 80,000-bpd plant in Krotz Springs, could also see power restored soon under Entergy's plan.

Neither Placid nor Delek replied to requests for comment on Friday.

PBF Energy (PBF.N) on Friday said it was receiving limited power at its 190,000-bpd Chalmette refinery but could not predict when operations could fully resume. A restart could begin over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said. read more

Power was returning to Marathon Petroleum's (MPC.N) 578,000-bpd Garyville refinery and Valero Energy Corp’s (VLO.N) 215,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick De Haan said.

A Marathon spokesman said he did not have information immediately available about the refinery.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment.

Phillips 66's (PSX.N) Alliance refinery on the Louisiana coast was still being evaluated for damages. Any restart would depend on those assessments and the availability of electricity, it said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:12 PM UTC

NY, NJ officials vow to improve extreme weather resilience as Ida death toll rises to 46

Officials in New York and New Jersey said on Friday that improvements to infrastructure were needed to deal with extreme weather events afterflash flooding from Hurricane Ida caught the U.S. Northeast off guard, killingat least 46 people.

United States
New York's 9/11 Museum CEO seeks to educate, inspire younger generation
United States
R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
United States
Drought forces North American ranchers to sell off their future
United States
Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban