Machinists union agrees to improved tentative offer from U.S. railroads















Sept 27 (Reuters) - A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Tuesday that it has reached an improved tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads.

The agreement will now be put for a vote by members, a division of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a statement.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











