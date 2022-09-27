Machinists union agrees to improved tentative offer from U.S. railroads

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Tuesday that it has reached an improved tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads.
The agreement will now be put for a vote by members, a division of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a statement.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
