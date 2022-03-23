Madeleine Albright remembered as 'trailblazer' on world stage

U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks to reporters following her meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister David-Levy and Palestinian Authority senior negotiator Mahmoud-Abbas which took place on the fringes of the 52nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, September 29. Albright said joint Israeli-Palestinian negotiating committees would meet again in the Middle East in the week of October 6/File Photo

March 23 (Reuters) - Madeleine Albright, who was the first female U.S. secretary of state, was mourned following her death on Wednesday as a trailblazer and visionary who left a mark on the world with her deep compassion for humanity.

Albright, 84, died of cancer, her family announced. read more

Below are quotes from current and former leaders on her passing.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "Madeleine Albright was a force. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history ... When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that 'America is the indispensable nation.'"

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA: "Few of the world’s leaders did so much for our country as Madeleine Albright. Born in Czechoslovakia, she left the dictatorship which sought the lives of her family. She got a chance in the free world, made the best of it. Thank you. We’ll never forget you."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON: "Hillary and I are profoundly saddened by the passing of Albright. She was one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being."

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: "She was a trailblazer and a luminary ... She left an indelible mark on the world and on the United Nations. Our country and our United Nations are stronger for her service."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR: "Madeleine was one of the most remarkable people I ever had the privilege to work with. She had the sharpest of brains, the most lively conscience and the deepest compassion for humanity."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL: "You didn’t have to share every one of Secretary Albright’s policy views to appreciate her dedicated leadership on behalf of our nation ...

Secretary Albright understood keenly that the United States of America is a global power with global interests and global responsibilities and must act accordingly."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "It's because of people like Madeleine that the story of America is, ultimately, one of hope - an upward journey."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH: "She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it ... She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world."

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, SCHOOL OF FOREIGN SERVICE DEAN JOEL HELLMAN: "Albright combined a scholar’s appreciation for the arc of history, an immigrant’s recognition of the great promise of America, a woman’s understanding of what it means to shatter glass ceilings, and a seasoned diplomat’s ability to disarm her opponents with wit, charm, and grace."

