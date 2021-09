LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Los Angeles shortly before 8 p.m. Pacific time on Friday (0300 GMT on Saturday), the United States Geological Survey said.

It was felt widely across the area. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by William Mallard

