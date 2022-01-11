Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Alaska - USGS

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 71 km (44 miles) east-southeast of Nikolski, Alaska early on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The magnitude of the earthquake was revised up from an earlier 6.7estimate and was at a depth of 22.3 km, the USGS said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens

