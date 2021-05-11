American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

The chief executives of major U.S. and UK and passenger airlines on Tuesday called for a summit with the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel.

"The airline industry needs adequate lead time to establish a plan for restarting air services, including scheduling aircraft and crews for these routes as well as for marketing and selling tickets," said the letter signed by the CEOs of American Airlines (AAL.O) , Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O), British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O).

