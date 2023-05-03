Majority Leader Schumer: hopes Sen. Feinstein can come back next week















WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he hoped fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein can come back next week, after her absence due to illness.

Feinstein, 89, has not cast a vote since mid-February amid a bout of shingles, reducing Democrats' narrow majority in the chamber by one to 50-49. "I talked to Senator Feinstein a few days ago and we're hopeful that she can come back next week," Schumer said at a news conference.

