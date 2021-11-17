Majority of U.S. House votes to censure Republican for violent video, voting continues

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) leaves his office as the House of Representatives moved towards a vote on a resolution to censure him and strip him of two congressional committee assignments over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to censure Republican Paul Gosar for posting a violent cartoon video depicting him killing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

Voting continued in the House.

