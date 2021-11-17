United States
Majority of U.S. House votes to censure Republican for violent video, voting continues
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to censure Republican Paul Gosar for posting a violent cartoon video depicting him killing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.
Voting continued in the House.
Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O'Brien
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.