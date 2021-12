A security camera can be seen near the U.S. Capitol building as the sun sets in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, sending the $770 billion bill to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

As voting continued, the vote was 57 to 6 for the legislation, which sets policy for the Department of Defense.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.