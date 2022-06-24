Majority of U.S. Senate votes to pass landmark gun safety bill; voting continues

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A rare bipartisan package of gun safety legislation garnered enough votes to pass the U.S. Senate on Thursday, but voting continued on the bill that Democrats and Republicans hope will stem the toll of mass shootings in the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.