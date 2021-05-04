Skip to main content

United StatesMan shot outside CIA headquarters has died -FBI

Reuters
A man shot by the FBI outside CIA headquarters when he got out of his car with a weapon has died, the FBI said on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot at around 6 p.m. on Monday outside the heavily protected main gate of the CIA compound in suburban Langley, Virginia.

The shooting followed a standoff that lasted for hours, an official familiar with the incident said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds, the FBI's Washington Field Office said in a statement.

The FBI did not release additional details of what it called "an agent-involved shooting." It said the shooting was under review and would not provide additional details.

