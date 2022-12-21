Suspect in April NY City subway shooting to plead guilty to terrorism charges

Frank James, charged with last month's mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway, is sworn in before pleading not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in a courtroom in New York City, New York, U.S., May 13, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Frank James, the man accused of a shooting attack on the New York City subway in April 2022, told a court through his public defenders on Wednesday that he intended to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges.

James has been charged in an attack that injured 23 riders on a Manhattan-bound N-train as it passed through Brooklyn during the morning rush-hour.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors filed new charges against James in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, including 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

