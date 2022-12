Suspect in April NY City subway shooting to plead guilty to terrorism charges

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Frank James, the man accused of a shooting attack on the New York City subway in April 2022, told a court through his public defenders on Wednesday that he intended to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges.

James has been charged in an attack that injured 23 riders on a Manhattan-bound N-train as it passed through Brooklyn during the morning rush-hour.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors filed new charges against James in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, including 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.