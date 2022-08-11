Man who tried to breach FBI building killed in standoff with police -Ohio official

A general view of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office, after police closed off Interstate 71 North after reports of a suspect attempting to attack the FBI building, in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

Aug 11 (Reuters) - An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday and who later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers during a standoff has died of his injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.