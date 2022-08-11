1 minute read
Man who tried to breach FBI building killed in standoff with police -Ohio official
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 11 (Reuters) - An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday and who later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers during a standoff has died of his injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.