Manchin last week made counteroffer to White House for social spending bill -report

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) leaves the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., Dec. 9, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin last week made the White House a counteroffer for its social spending bill, which excluded an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Manchin had said last week he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare, and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, the newspaper reported.

Manchin, a conservative Democrat who was key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing the domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.