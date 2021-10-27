United States
Manchin says everyone in U.S. should pay 'patriotic tax'
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States should pay a "patriotic tax" of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability.
Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different people.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann, writing by Chris Gallagher, Editing by Franklin Paul
