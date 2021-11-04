Grand jury weighing how Trump Organization valued assets -Post

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears for his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. Barry Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury to weigh potential further charges in a case involving former President Donald Trump's Trump Organization, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

This second grand jury was expected to examine how the company valued its assets, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A first indictment, from July, had alleged that the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, had committed tax fraud arising from a probe into Trump's business and its practices.

That indictment said the company provided perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars to Weisselberg and other officials without proper reporting on tax returns.

Both Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty. A Republican, Trump himself has not been charged and calls the charges politically motivated.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment on the report of the second grand jury. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, will step down at the end of the year.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Mary Mulligan, a lawyer for Weisselberg, declined to comment.

The second grand jury could end its term without indicting anyone.

The legal woes could complicate the company's relationships with banks, and could pose a challenge to Trump's political future as he considers running for another term in 2024.

Trump's company operates hotels, golf courses, and resorts around the world. Before entering the White House in January 2017, Trump put the organization into a trust overseen by his adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as Weisselberg.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James had been investigating whether the Trump Organization had inflated the values of some properties to obtain better loans, while providing lower values to reduce its tax bill.

James had been focusing on how the company assessed the value of Seven Springs, a 212-acre estate in New York City's northern suburbs that was used as a Trump family retreat.

Her probe was initially civil in nature, but in May her office said the investigation was criminal in nature and that the office was collaborating with Vance.

Vance will be succeeded by Alvin Bragg, a Democrat elected to the post on Tuesday. Bragg has said he will not comment on the case before taking office.

Reporting by Paul Grant and Karen Freifeld; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.