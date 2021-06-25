Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Manhattan DA reportedly told Trump lawyers it's considering charges against Trump Organization -NY Times

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney’s office reportedly told former President Donald Trump's lawyers it is considering filing criminal charges against the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing several people with knowledge of the matter, the Times reported District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, if the case proceeds.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Paul Grant Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

