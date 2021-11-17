Manhattan DA says will move to exonerate two men convicted of killing Malcolm X

Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Manhattan District Attorney's office said it will move to exonerate two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965.

Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesman of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused Black separatism. He spent more than a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned and publicly breaking with it in 1964. He was killed at New York's Audubon Ballroom while preparing to deliver a speech. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.