Marchant wins Republican primary for Nevada's top elections post

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Jim Marchant, who falsely claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary election for Nevada secretary of state, Edison Research projected.

Marchant, a former state legislator, will face a Democrat in the Nov. 8 general election for a post that oversees elections in the state. Trump did not endorse a candidate in the Republican primary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.