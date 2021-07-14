Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade

2 minute read

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - A French trainee soldier on Wednesday proposed to his partner on the Champs Elysees in Paris shortly before President Emmanuel Macron rode down the boulevard in a military jeep during Bastille Day celebrations.

Amid delighted gasps from onlookers, the cadet, dressed in ceremonial uniform, dropped to his knee and briefly spoke to his girlfriend before placing a ring on her left hand, a video posted on the land army's Twitter account showed.

He then stood, lowered his face mask and kissed her, to cheers from members of the public and ranks of service personnel.

"It was a total surprise for her," 26-year-old Maximilien told BFM TV, adding that he had planned the proposal for two months.

It took place as members of the armed forces prepared for the traditional July 14 military parade along the boulevard that links the Arc de Triomphe with Place de la Concorde.

The young soldier's partner was allowed through a security cordon after the army learned of their comrade's intentions, a land army spokeswoman said.

"Everything is possible for our soldiers on the day of the #NationalDay. All our congratulations," the army tweeted.

France's celebration of national unity falls on the anniversary of the 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris, the turning point in the French Revolution.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Janet Lawrence and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:50 AM UTCBiden decries Trump's 'Big Lie,' but offers no new path on voting rights

President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, on Tuesday called it a "national imperative" to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition.

United StatesU.S. Senate democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed
United StatesU.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill
United StatesU.S. charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran
United States'Mom guilt': Texas Democrats face hurdles in flight to fight voter law