Mass shooting at Virginia Walmart is another 'senseless' act, Biden says















WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday lamented the nation's latest mass shooting after at least six people were gunned down at a Walmart Inc (WMT.N) store in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night and called for gun reform action.

"Because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving," he said in a statement released by the White House. "We must come together as a nation... We must take greater action."

Reporting by Susan Heavey











