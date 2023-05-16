Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign her post by the end of the week, her attorney said on Tuesday, after she became the subject of a wide-ranging ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general's office.

"Rachael has been profoundly honored to serve as U.S. Attorney over the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of all her office has accomplished during that limited time, especially in the areas of gun violence and civil rights," her attorney Michael Bromwich said in a statement to Reuters.

"After the dust settles and she resigns, Rachael will make herself available to answer questions," Bromwich added.

Her resignation comes after a months-long investigation by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz that was prompted by her appearance last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

The investigation later broadened to examine her travel and her use of her personal cellphone for official business, among other things, Reuters previously reported.

The results of the investigation have not yet been made public, though her attorney told Reuters last month that Rollins was in the process of reviewing and providing comments on a final draft of the investigative report.

