Maxwell juror told court pre-trial he had not been sexually abused -court records
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial last year checked "no" on a pre-trial questionnaire when asked if he had ever been the victim of sexual abuse.
Maxwell's conviction was called into question after the juror, who identified himself to Reuters and other media by his first and middle names, Scotty David, said he shared his account of being sexually abused as a child with the jury during deliberations.
