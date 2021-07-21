McCarthy says Republicans will pull out of Jan. 6 committee unless Pelosi reverses decision

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday threatened to pull Republicans out of the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reverses her rejection of two lawmakers he appointed to the panel.

"Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

