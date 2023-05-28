McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans

U.S. President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy reach a tentative debt ceiling deal
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) departs after reaching a tentative deal with President Joe Biden to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 27, 2023. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he expects a debt ceiling deal he struck with the White House to attract support from a majority of House Republicans.

McCarthy told Fox News that more than 95% of House Republicans were very excited about the agreement and that it included pay-go restrictions that would prevent future legislation from pushing up the deficit.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter

