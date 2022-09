WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threw his support behind a bipartisan Senate electoral reform bill on Tuesday, saying the legislation, as introduced, is the only chance for Congress to prevent future chaos akin to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.