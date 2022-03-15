1 minute read
McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Bloom Raskin
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator position.
"President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their mistake and send us somebody suitable," McConnell said in a floor speech, noting that Bloom Raskin now faces bipartisan opposition.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.