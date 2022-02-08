McConnell criticizes censure of two House Republicans

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol after a Senate Republican caucus luncheon in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican National Committee should not be singling out party members, after it censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.