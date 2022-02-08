1 minute read
McConnell criticizes censure of two House Republicans
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican National Committee should not be singling out party members, after it censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill.
Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Kanishka Singh
