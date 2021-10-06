Skip to main content

McConnell hints at Republican cooperation for passing U.S. debt limit hike by reconciliation

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said there was "plenty of time" to pass a debt limit increase through the budget reconciliation process, as he indicated his party would help facilitate a fast procedure.

"Our colleagues have plenty of time to get it done before the earliest projected deadline. There would be the potential for time agreements to wrap it up well before any danger," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

