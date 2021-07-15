Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

McConnell says all U.S. Senate Republicans will vote no on $3.5 trln budget bill -Fox News interview

1 minute read

U.S. Mitch McConnell looks on following the weekly Senate lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday all Republicans in the chamber will vote no on a potential $3.5 trillion budget bill Democrats are working on.

"There won't be any Republican support for this and hopefully some brave Democrats will stand up and say 'I'm not going to do this' for the country," McConnell said in a Fox News interview, saying that if the vote falls along party lines, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, would have to act as the tie-breaker. "Every Democrat will own this if it happens."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:32 PM UTCFirst U.S. Senate vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill set for Wednesday

A $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will face an initial procedural floor vote in the U.S. Senate next Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday in an apparent effort to jump-start the process.

United StatesBiden to tout program likened to universal basic income for kids
United StatesDeath toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 97
United StatesMany Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory
United StatesU.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits