McConnell says Democrats must make concessions in semiconductor bill

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media following the weekly Senate Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives must make "major concessions" to legislation that would provide government subsidies for semiconductor production or it will have "no chance of becoming law," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.