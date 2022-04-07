1 minute read
McConnell says Democrats must make concessions in semiconductor bill
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives must make "major concessions" to legislation that would provide government subsidies for semiconductor production or it will have "no chance of becoming law," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Gallagher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.