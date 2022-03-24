1 minute read
McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.
Reporting by Richard Cowan, editing by Chris Gallagher
