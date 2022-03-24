Skip to main content
McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate party caucus policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.

