McConnell urges Biden administration to ensure sustained aid to Ukraine

1 minute read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as another Republican senator speaks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to lead an effort to ensure broad, sustained international support for Ukraine and said Washington should remain a reliable supplier of advanced weaponry for the besieged country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.