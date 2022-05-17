1 minute read
McConnell urges Biden administration to ensure sustained aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to lead an effort to ensure broad, sustained international support for Ukraine and said Washington should remain a reliable supplier of advanced weaponry for the besieged country.
Reporting by David Morgan
