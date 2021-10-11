Merck applies for U.S. emergency authorization of COVID-19 pill

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for emergency use authorization in the United States for its oral drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19.

The treatment, molnupiravir, has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. If authorized, it would be the first oral antiviral medication.

Data released last week showed that molnupiravir could halve the chances of death or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. read more

Existing drugs include Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibody drugs have so far seen only limited uptake due to the difficulty in their administration.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.