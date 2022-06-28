Mexican consul en route to Texas site where migrants found dead in trailer

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en route to the site where 42 people were found dead in a truck carrying migrants near San Antonio, Texas, Monday.

Ebrard said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown. read more

The Mexican General Consulate in San Antonio said on Twitter that it would provide aid to any Mexicans involved in the incident, if there were any. It also said Consul General Ruben Minutti was on the way to the scene.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Kim Coghill

