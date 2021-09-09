Skip to main content

United States

Mexico's Supreme Court rules right to life from conception is unconstitutional

1 minute read

A woman holds a banner which reads "Free abort" during a protest to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion as unconstitutional, in Saltillo, Mexico September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's supreme court ruled on Thursday that the protection of "life from conception" was unconstitutional, doubling down on its decision earlier this week that abortion was not a crime.

The ruling, stemming from a case out of Sinaloa state, has implications for Mexican states that have laws to defend a right to life from conception and put women at risk of prosecution for aborting a pregnancy.

The court's decision, another blow to conservatives in the predominantly-Catholic nation, came days after its watershed ruling that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for reproductive rights activists. read more

Hundreds of mostly poor Mexican women have been prosecuted for abortion, while at least several dozen remain jailed.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:30 PM UTC

Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed

The Biden administration said on Thursday it will relaunch a process that could permanently protect a vital Alaskan watershed from development of the contentious Pebble Mine project that has been pursued for more than a decade.

United States
Shooting leaves multiple victims in East St. Louis, Illinois

A shooting on Thursday in East St. Louis, Illinois, has left multiple victims and authoritieshave mounted a manhunt for suspects who crashed a getaway car into a commuter train, according to the mayor and law enforcement cited by local media.

United States
U.S. doubling fines for travelers not wearing masks
United States
U.S. Congress Republicans attack Biden's vaccination mandates
United States
White House COVID-19 test mandate could overwhelm already-strained suppliers