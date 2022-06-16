Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges

Lawyer Michael Avenatti departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 16 (Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the twice-convicted lawyer known for taking on former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Thursday to five additional criminal charges.

U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California accepted Avenatti's plea to four counts of wire fraud and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service.

Reporting by Jody Godoy in Santa Ana, California; Editing by Chris Reese

