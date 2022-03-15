Michael Price, well-known value investor, dies at 70

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Well-known value investor Michael Price, who ran the firm MFP Investors has died, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was 70.

Price died on Monday after a lengthy illness, according to the emailed statement provided by Timothy Ladin, MFP's general counsel.

"He was a legendary investor, philanthropist, and a great mentor to us all," Ladin said.

A 1996 article in Fortune described Price as "Wall Street's foremost value investor," crediting him with driving the merger of Chase Manhattan and Chemical Bank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.