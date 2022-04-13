Michael Sussmann, lawyer charged in Durham probe, loses bid to toss case

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday declined to throw out a criminal case against Michael Sussman, a Democratic Party-linked lawyer accused of lying to the FBI, setting the stage for a jury trial scheduled for next month.

Sussmann was charged as part of U.S. Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI investigation of ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe, Editing by Franklin Paul

