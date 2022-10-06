Michigan police respond to shooter at Dearborn hotel















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Michigan police were responding to reports of a suspect firing gunshots at a hotel in Dearborn, outside Detriot, authorities said on Thursday, describing the incident as an active and "extremely dangerous" situation.

Michigan State Police provided no information about any injuries or deaths in a statement on Twitter, but warned citizens to stay away from downtown Dearborn area.

(This story has been refiled to correct typo in headline)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa











