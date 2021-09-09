Skip to main content

United States

Microsoft delays office reopening date indefinitely in United States

1 minute read

General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Thursday decided to push the dates for the full reopening of its offices in the United States indefinitely due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft had earlier said it will open its Redmond headquarter as well as other U.S. offices on Oct. 4.

Some big tech firms are delaying a return to office, while others like Apple (AAPL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) are making vaccinations mandatory due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. read more

The software giant said it will also give a 30-day transition period that provides time for employees to prepare before getting back to offices.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:45 PM UTC

U.S. Senator Klobuchar says she had breast cancer but has recovered

Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said on Thursday she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year but after months of treatment her doctors have concluded she has a low risk of the disease re-emerging.

United States
Buried alive, World Trade Center collapse survivor still carries 9/11 with him today
United States
White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency
United States
U.S. lawmaker urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, tests for air, train travel
United States
EXCLUSIVE Tech woes will delay around $3 bln in U.S. Justice Department grants-documents