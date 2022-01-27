Milwaukee police hold four people in connection with mass homicide

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Milwaukee police are holding four people as part of the investigation into the shooting deaths of six people inside a home over the weekend, the city's police chief said on Thursday.

Responding to a call from concerned neighbors, police found five people dead from gunshot wounds on Sunday in the home, located in the Park West neighborhood. A sixth body was also later recovered in the home, the medical examiner for Milwaukee County reported on Thursday.

"We're still trying to determine what their involvement was, if any, with this homicide," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference, of the four people being held. Norman said no charges had yet been filed to the district attorney's office.

The medical examiner said the victims include five men and one woman.

Norman said police are still trying to determine exactly when the shootings took place.

At the news conference, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged the public to share information that could help solve the case. "We can't have a city where somebody can go and pull the trigger and kill somebody and then go sit on somebody's couch," he said. "When folks see something you have to step up. You have to say something."

Milwaukee experienced a record 197 homicides in 2021. It was one of many U.S. cities to have experienced a spike in gun violence that coincided with the pandemic.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson;Editing by Leslie Adler)

