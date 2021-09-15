Skip to main content

United States

Minnesota court orders former officer resentenced in Australian woman's shooting death

1 minute read

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Supreme Court vacated the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on Wednesday and ordered a lower court to resentence him on the lesser manslaughter conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-American woman who called 911.

Ruszczyk had called the police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman screaming near her home. As she approached the police vehicle, Noor fired his gun at her from the passenger seat.

A jury acquitted him of second-degree murder, but convicted him of third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison. An appeals court upheld the convictions.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul and Mark Porter

